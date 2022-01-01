WXPR Day Sponsorship

Donors who contribute $15 per month or more can become a WXPR day sponsor! As a day sponsor, you'll receive a minimum of six personalized on-air announcements on a day you select. You can use these announcements to honor birthdays, anniversaries, a special event, or to encourage others to support the programming you love on WXPR.

How do I become a WXPR day sponsor?

When you donate $15 a month or a $180 one-time gift, you'll automatically receive a form in the mail regarding your day sponsorship.

When will I receive the day sponsor form?

Forms are mailed on or around the 1st of each month.

How soon should I return my form?

The sooner, the better! There is limited space for day sponsor messages, and dates do fill up. If you return your form less than one week in advance of your preferred date, we cannot guarantee your message will be read. Alternatively, you can email your message and dates to emily@wxpr.org.

When can I hear my message?

We will do our best to accomodate your preferred date(s). Your message will be read a minimum of six times on that day; times are dependent on hosts and program schedules.

I don't remember making this donation—why am I receiving a day sponsor form?

Sustaining members who give smaller monthly donations receive a day sponsor form once a year if the annual total of their gifts is $180 or more.

What should my message say?

Listeners often use day sponsor messages to wish someone a happy birthday, celebrate an anniversary, or acknowledge a special occasion. There are lots of ways to use your message, but here are some guidelines:



Day sponsor messages must be a maximum of 20 seconds long when read in an even and unhurried manner.

Messages must conform to FCC rules and station policy. WXPR reserves the right to edit copy for length and/or those that may not comply with FCC guidelines.

Day sponsors messages may not include promotional, commercial or controversial messages of any kind. Language referencing political campaigns, candidacies, religious convictions or legislation will not be accepted.

Acceptable day sponsor messages should be easily understood. Inside jokes and messages that may not be understood or could be misinterpreted by the greater audience should be avoided.

Messages must be written in the third-person and cannot include first-person personal pronouns (I, me, we, us, etc.)

To ensure correct pronunciations, please include phonetic pronunciation of any names.

Questions?

Contact WXPR Development Director at emily@wxpr.org or 715-362-6000.