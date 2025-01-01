Travel with WXPR!

Join WXPR for a 12-day journey through the heart of Europe’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Travel alongside WXPR Development Director Phoebe Spier on a culturally rich adventure through Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. From the imperial halls of Vienna to the storybook streets of Salzburg and the serene shores of Lake Lucerne, you’ll experience opera, classical music, local traditions, and curated regional cuisine in unforgettable settings.

This journey is a natural extension of WXPR’s mission—to be a mirror of the Northwoods and a window on the world. Come explore what connects us across landscapes and cultures, and return home inspired.

Our Itinerary

Including 10 Breakfasts (B) and 6 Dinners (D)

Day 1: Overnight Flight

From regal Austrian palaces to handcrafted German clocks and snowcapped Swiss Alps, set out to experience three Alpine cultures set amid postcard-worthy landscapes.

Day 2: Vienna, Austria

Welcome to Vienna, Austria’s stately capital city. Built by the Habsburg Empire and amplified by classical composers, Vienna exudes an old-world charm that can be found in its cobblestone streets and elegant architecture. This evening, meet your fellow travelers at a welcome dinner in the city. (D)

Day 3: Vienna

Come to know Vienna this morning during a locally guided tour that showcases its architectural marvels. Visit the 17th-century Schönbrunn Palace, continue along the ring road, and take in impressive St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The afternoon is yours. Enjoy free time to explore this opulent city on your own or perhaps visit one of its many museums. In the evening, enjoy a performance by opera singers and ballet dancers set to the music of Strauss, Mozart, and more. (B)

Day 4: Vienna – Salzburg

Journey through the countryside before taking a cruise along the Danube, one of Europe’s most renowned rivers. Continue to Salzburg, the “City of Music,” and find lush gardens and old-world charm. Dine on Austrian cuisine at a local restaurant. (B, D)

Day 5: Salzburg

Choose how you spend your morning because it’s your choice! Discover Salzburg on a leisurely paced walking tour of the Old Town – OR – feel like you’re in the Von Trapp family on a city tour highlighting iconic locations from The Sound of Music. No matter how you choose to spend the morning enjoy an afternoon at leisure to explore the beloved town on your own. (B)

Day 6: Salzburg – Munich – Oberammergau, Germany

Look out upon the Bavarian Alps en route to the most popular Bavarian city, Munich. Upon arrival, it’s your choice! Join a panoramic tour of Munich, highlighting the National Theater and the Glockenspiel – OR – embark on a walking tour with a local guide to see medieval Munich and more. Tonight, arrive in Oberammergau, a picture-perfect village nestled in the Alps and famous for its 380-year tradition of producing a Passion Play. Unpack and relax, your home for the next two nights. (B, D)

Day 7: Oberammergau – Ettal – Oberammergau

Tour Linderhof Palace, the only palace – out of three – that King Ludwig II lived to see completed. Take in the extraordinarily lavish halls modeled after Versailles with an expert guide and bask in the luxury of past royals. Later, fairytales become reality during a picture stop of Bavaria’s most famous castle, King Ludwig’s third palace, Neuschwanstein. Regarded as the most photographed castle in Germany it was the inspiration for the castle in Sleeping Beauty. (B)

Day 8: Oberammergau – Black Forest

You’re off to the heart of the Black Forest, a region famed for artisans who create authentic cuckoo clocks and Hummels. End your day trying the region’s famous Black Forest cake with tree-studded mountains as your backdrop. (B, D)

Day 9: Black Forest – Freiburg – Black Forest

This morning, hop on the train and journey to Freiburg, a vibrant city in southwest Germany’s Black Forest region. With a local guide by your side, explore Freiburg, a city with medieval flair including its Gothic cathedral at the center of town and Bächle – narrow channels with flowing water alongside the roads. Once included as a water supply for the town. Before returning to your hotel, stop at Lake Titisee and enjoy a short boat ride to take in the Black Forest scenery from a different perspective. (B, D)

Day 10: Black Forest – Zurich, Switzerland – Lucerne

Enjoy a scenic drive through the Black Forest region before arriving to Zurich, Switzerland’s luxurious cultural hotspot, also known as a global leader in banking and finance. Have a local guide lead you on a tour of the city on foot, and then enjoy some free time to have lunch on your own in the city. After, head to Lucerne, the “Swiss Paradise on the Lake.” Upon arrival, set out on a scenic walking tour of the city, including a stroll through its romantic Old Town. (B)

Day 11: Lucerne

The day is yours to relax or independently explore the best of Lucerne. Perhaps you will embark on an optional excursion to Mount Pilatus, ascending the world’s steepest railway and soaking in the views from the summit. Tonight, come together with your fellow travelers for a farewell dinner featuring local specialties and toast to the end of your trip. (B, D)

Day 12: Lucerne – Tour Ends

Wish the Alps goodbye as your tour comes to a close today. (B)

This is more than a vacation—it’s a journey through music, culture, and connection.

Traveling with WXPR means seeing the world with curious eyes, thoughtful guides, and kindred spirits. Whether you're drawn to classical music in Vienna, the storybook streets of Salzburg, or the alpine calm of Lucerne, this adventure promises lasting memories and meaningful moments.

If this trip speaks to you, we’d love to have you along.

Call 715-362-6000 or email phoebe@wxpr.org to learn more or reserve your spot.