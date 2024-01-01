Phoebe Spier joined WXPR in 2024 as the Development Director. She is thrilled to work in public media and is especially enthusiastic about the justice issues surrounding public access to quality news and information, community engagement, music and the arts.

Phoebe brings cross-sector skills to her work at WXPR and loves connecting with people and learning about their stories and passions. She has lived throughout the Midwest and Pacific Northwest but has called the Northwoods home since 2017.

When she’s not at WXPR, Phoebe is often adventuring with her family, listening to and playing music, and enjoying the spiciest food she can find.