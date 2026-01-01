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On-Air Hosts and Volunteers
Allie Johnson
Bluegrass Saturday and Crossroads Cafe Host
Andrew Grawien
Polka Host
Ardis Berghoff
Jazz Host
Bill Johnson
Crossroads Cafe Substitute Host
Bill Kopanda
Northwoods Cafe Host
Brandi Wayt
The Edge Host
Brooke Behrle
Blues Friday Host, Substitute Jazz and Crossroads Cafe Host
Carolyn Nolte
Morning Classics Host and Crossroads Cafe Substitute Host
Chad Krueger
Blues, Northwoods Cafe, and Crossroads Cafe Substitute Host
Chris Houlette
Northwoods Cafe Host
Colleen Finn
Volunteer Coordinator and Northwoods Cafe Host
Craig Harrison
Northwoods Cafe Host
Dan Haggard
Blues Host
Dawn Edwards
Crossroads Cafe Host
Doug Ferrel
Rock n' Roll Radio and The Edge Host, Substitute Crossroads Cafe Host
Doug Malinsky
Crossroads Cafe Host
Frank Hoffman
Substitute Host
Garrett Weyhraunch
Substitute Host
Glenn Klein
Substitue Host
Gordon Patriarca
Rock N' Roll Radio Host
Hunter Hapka
The Edge Host
James Cape
Crossroads Cafe Host
Jaron Childs
Substitute Host
Jeff Burke
Substitute Jazz Host
Jeff Pennucci
The Edge Host
Jen Allen
Northwoods Cafe Substitute Host
Jeremy Starz
Northwoods Cafe Substitute Host
Jessie Dick
President and CEO
Jim Dummer
Jazz Host
Jim Pekol
Polka Host
John Burton
Morning Edition Host
John Hein
Polka Host
Katie Simonsen
Northwoods Cafe Host and Substitute Crossroads Cafe Host
Katie Thoresen
News Director/Vice President
Ken Krall
Polka Host
Kerry Bloedorn
A Northwoods Moment in History Contributor
Maggie Rose Kush
Crossroads Cafe Host and Substitute Morning Classics Host
Marilyn Larsen
Morning Classics Host
Marilyn Pekol
Morning Classics Host and Jazz with Marilyn Host
Mark Kaetzer
Crossroads Cafe Host and Northwoods Cafe and Jazz Substitute Host
Mark Orlovsky
Crossroads Cafe Host & Bluegrass Host
Mary-Katherine Stone
Classics Host
Matt Persike
Northwoods Cafe Substitute Host
Megs Byron
Northwoods Cafe Host
Melany Hastreiter
Bluegrass and Country Legends Host
Mike Smolarek
Blues Friday Host
Molly Rose Teuke
Morning Classics Host
Nancy Richmond
Morning Classics Substitute Host
Randy Burl
Crossroads Cafe and Bluegrass Saturday Host
Richard Gsell
Morning Classics Host
Susan Spangenberg
Crossroads Cafe, The Edge and Rock n' Roll Radio Host
Tatjana Smith
Sustitute Host of Crossroads Cafe, Morning Classics, Northwoods Cafe, and Rock N' Roll Radio
Theresa Seabloom
Country Legends Host
Tom Jasper
Northwoods Cafe Host
Tony Rio
Blues Host
Tyler Clausen
Morning Classics Host
Warren Kmiec (Big Wally)
Polka Host