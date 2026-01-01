WXPR Concert Series at Nicolet College

RUTHIE HAUGE

Billy Bronsted String Band- January 23, 2027

Tickets available November 1, 2026 at www.wxpr.org

Doors at 6pm- Music 7pm

The Billy Bronsted String Band brings together the best of Wisconsin's north and south, pairing Billy's plainspoken, down-home songwriting with the progressive fire that Jordan Kroeger and Ernest Brusubardis IV built on the state's thriving bluegrass scene. Mandolin phenom Ryan Ogburn rounds out the lineup, and together these four turn string band arrangements into something that respects tradition while refusing to stay put.

Ben Mulwana and the Village - February 13th, 2027

Tickets available November 1, 2026 at www.wxpr.org

Doors at 6pm- Music 7pm

Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With thought-provoking lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Mulwana’s music has been described as Afro-soul rock that takes on a unique storytelling quality. The full band brings a dynamic and high-energy quality that builds on the soulful presence of his solo performances.

Logan Metz- March 6, 2027

Tickets available November 1, 2026 at www.wxpr.org

Doors at 6pm- Music 7pm

Logan Metz is a Midwest-based songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist whose music blends folk, rock, jazz, and country influences with sharp storytelling, memorable melodies, and a touch of wit.

Metz joined Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real as a multi-instrumentalist and has performed alongside artists including Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Eddie Vedder, Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Robby Krieger, Bob Weir, John Densmore, Jimmy Buffett, and in 2023 toured on piano for Willie Nelson.