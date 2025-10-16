Funding challenges FAQ

You probably have some questions about how federal defunding of public media could impact WXPR. Here's what we know.

What does the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) closure mean for WXPR?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced it will cease operating later this year.

Following the rescissions package vote to defund public media in July, we expected this development as a likely outcome. CPB closing doesn’t mean NPR or WXPR is closing.

How much annual funding is WXPR losing?

WXPR is facing an immediate annual revenue loss of approximately $171,000. Our fiscal year 2025 CPB grant was received as expected and has been fully expended. However, we will not receive any additional CPB funding going forward.

Fiscal year 2026, which began October 1 for WXPR, will be our first annual budget in more than 40 years without CPB funding.

We’re also concerned about shared costs for the public radio satellite system, music licensing and other infrastructure and programming costs previously covered by the CPB. It’s too soon to say how that may impact WXPR.

How will WXPR programming change?

At this time, we don’t anticipate any immediate changes to our programming lineup. However, as new costs emerge, we may need to make adjustments in the months ahead.

What cost-cutting measures is WXPR taking?

WXPR has already made significant adjustments to stabilize our operations, including restructuring staff roles and reducing expenses where possible.

To better control our costs, we’re leaving positions vacant. We’re operating with the smallest staff WXPR has had in more than 20 years, and while that brings challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the quality and integrity of our service.

Can WXPR fill this funding gap and, if so, how?

Since the July defunding vote, WXPR has been actively fundraising to fill the gap from the loss of CPB. These efforts are going well, and we’re optimistic we’ll be able to replace some or all the funding. Our concern is long-term sustainability – we know this funding gap is a big ask each year for our community to fulfill on top of its current level of support.

Can WXPR just operate more like a commercial radio station to increase revenue?

The answer to that is simple: no, because doing so is illegal. WXPR has a non-commercial FCC license which restricts both the quantity and content of our underwriting announcements.

What can I do to help?

- Donate at our website: Consider a Leadership gift of $1,000 to make an impact

- Send a check to: 28N Stevens St. Rhinelander, WI 54501

- Text WXPR to 91999

- Make a contribution from your IRA account

- Donate a vehicle (running or not!)

- Donate stocks

- Talk to your friends about WXPR and why you support us