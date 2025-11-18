Holiday Specials on WXPR

This holiday season, let WXPR be your soundtrack for celebration. From heartwarming music to special storytelling programs, we've curated a lineup that will fill your days with joy, nostalgia, and the magic of the holidays.

Happy Holidays from all of us at WXPR!

This page will be updated throughout the season. First up...

Thanksgiving on WXPR

Thursday, November 27

This Thanksgiving, let WXPR be the soundtrack to your day — from sunrise coffee to that last slice of pie. Here’s what’s on the air:

4am–9am

Morning Edition

Your trusted news and conversation to start the holiday morning.

9am–11am

Thanksgiving Morning Classics with Molly Rose Teuke

An annual WXPR tradition — Molly Rose Teuke fills your home with delightful music to accompany your Thanksgiving gathering.

11am–1pm

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Francis Lam and friends take calls from cooks and dinner guests across the country in this lively Thanksgiving tradition, serving up calm, confidence, and culinary wisdom when you need it most.

1pm–4pm

Crossroads Café

WXPR’s blend of folk, blues, and Americana — the perfect backdrop for your Thanksgiving afternoon.

4pm–5pm

All Things Considered

Trusted news and thoughtful stories from NPR.

5pm–6pm

Points North Special: Native American Endurance

Stories of strength and survival from Native communities — from preserving language to protecting fishing rights and traditional crops.

6pm–7pm

Born to Run at 50: An Annotated Listen

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run with commentary from top music writers and producers who explore every track on this iconic album.

7pm–8pm

Feasting with the Great American Songbook: An Afterglow Thanksgiving Special

Pull up a chair for a jazzy feast of songs about food and celebration, featuring Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan, and Fats Waller.

8pm–9pm

The Songs of Hearth and Home: An Afterglow Thanksgiving Special

A warm collection of songs about comfort and belonging, with performances by Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, Norah Jones, and more.

9pm–11pm

World Café

Live music and interviews with today’s most exciting artists.

11pm–end of day

Northern Nights

WXPR’s signature overnight music — calm, reflective, and perfect for winding down the day.

