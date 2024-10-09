Solutions Journalism

-
The Rhinelander District Library is eliminating fines for most of the materials.It joins a growing list of libraries nationwide making the decision to drop fines for overdue books.
Trees are important for cities to help improve air quality, lower cooling costs for homes, and improve overall quality of life.The City of Rhinelander has lost more trees than it’s planted over the years, especially in lower-income areas.
The Ojibwe have long looked to Lake Lac Vieux Desert for its food sources.But there’s been major declines in wild rice and walleye in recent years that impact the Lac Vieux Desert Tribe’s food sovereignty.The tribe is now working with the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest on a project to help improve the two species populations.
Islands of Brilliance is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that teaches children and young adults on the autism spectrum creative skills.This August, it’s offering three free animation workshops in the Northwoods.
Taylored Family Care Clinic uses a different financial model for their services so that they can provide quicker, more affordable, and more accurate care.
Habitat destruction is the driving force behind pollinator population decline.In response, the No Mow May movement started about five years ago to encourage people to leave some flowers for the bees in early spring.
Creating more affordable housing is a need throughout the Northwoods, but one major challenge with it is bringing developers to the area to build housing.Minocqua seems to have found a solution to it.