Solutions Journalism

The Northwoods faces challenges. The good news is the Northwoods is also full of people working towards solutions to those problems.

WXPR is committed to reporting on what’s working, what’s not, and how we know that.

These stories are part of our focus on solutions to issues in our community. You can learn more about Solutions Journalism here.

Know of people or organizations working towards solutions in your community? Let us know. Email news@wxpr.org with story ideas.