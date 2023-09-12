Hannah Davis-ReidReporter
Hannah Davis-Reid joined WXPR in July 2023. She is a 2023 graduate of Carleton College with a degree in political science/ international relations.
Hannah grew up in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She has worked at Wisconsin Watch as an investigative reporting intern and at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage as a writing intern. Outside of work, she loves to catch up on tv shows, read, and cook.
-
The data reflected improvements in standardized test scores, but students aren’t back to pre-pandemic proficiency levels.
-
Potatoes are cool season crops. Intense heat shrinks yields, and this summer’s drought seemed to spell certain disaster for the potato harvest.
-
Every fall season brings a host of respiratory illnesses- you’ve always got your colds, flus, RSV.This year, we also need to be aware of COVID-19.Cases are up around the state and country.
-
Last Friday, Wisconsin Democrats announced legislation to fully legalize cannabis.This isn’t the first time Democrats have proposed this kind of legislation.However, Republicans have rejected other versions of this policy.
-
This summer, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposal for stricter lead dust rules.If passed, they’d lower what amount of lead is considered hazardous and what requires clean-up, or abatement.
-
In the past few years, local librarians, as well as their colleagues across the country, have noticed a sharp spike in book challenges.In fact, in 2022, the American Library Association documented 1,269 demands to censor books and resources.
-
Since 1984, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties have agreed to operate their human services center together.
-
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is resuming abortion services this week.The organization stopped abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.
-
Nationally, the U.S. is in a blood donation crisis, with need outweighing supply.Wisconsin is no different.
-
For centuries, wild rice thrived on lakes across the Upper Midwest.Blistering cold winters are just right for this hardy aquatic grass, indigenous only to this region.