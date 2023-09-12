Email Hannah

Hannah Davis-Reid joined WXPR in July 2023. She is a 2023 graduate of Carleton College with a degree in political science/ international relations.

Hannah grew up in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She has worked at Wisconsin Watch as an investigative reporting intern and at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage as a writing intern. Outside of work, she loves to catch up on tv shows, read, and cook.