Wisconsin State Assembly District 74: Democrat Jeanne Bruce

Democrat Jeanne Rand Bruce is challenging incumbent Republican Representative Chanz Green for the 74th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northern Wisconsin including all of Iron, Sawyer, Washburn Counties, and parts of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, and Douglas Counties.

Bruce says she got involved in politics because of her concerns after an RV park was proposed in her county.

“A lot of us were very concerned about the environmental impacts of this large development right on this very shallow lake,” she explained.

When it comes to cleaning up PFAS in our environment, Bruce says the legislature needs to release the money.

“We just plain need to stop putting all these toxic materials into the environment in the first place. As we all know, it always costs you way more to clean up the mess you've made than if you didn't make it in the first place,” said Bruce.

WXPR Interview with Jeanne Bruce WXPR talked with Bruce about a range of topics including climate change, housing, and abortion. You can listen to that interview here. Listen • 16:09

Bruce says she has years of experience working in the senator’s office doing constituent work.

“I was pretty good at it, and I can promise that if you contact me, if you call my office, I can't always solve the problem in the way that we might want to, but I guarantee that I will find you an answer,” she said.

You can learn more about Bruce and her stance on issues on her campaign website.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th. You can learn more about what’s on the ballot and hear from other candidates with the WXPR Voter Guide.