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WXPR Mission:

WXPR connects, informs and inspires for a more engaged and empowered Northwoods.

WXPR Values:

LOCAL CONNECTION · PUBLIC SERVICE · INDEPENDENCE · CURIOSITY · INCLUSION · TRUST · PARTICIPATION

WXPR Vision:

A vibrant Northwoods shaped by curiosity and connection, with a trusted WXPR that belongs to, grows with, and reflects the community it serves.

About WXPR

WXPR is an independent, community-licensed public radio station founded in 1983 and operated by White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc. From studios at 28 North Stevens Street in downtown Rhinelander, Wisconsin, WXPR can be heard at 91.7fm in a 70 mile radius of Rhinelander, with extended service to Ironwood, Michigan via translator at 100.9fm, and through a shared transmitter in Wausau, Wisconsin at 91.9fm WXPW.

The station is proud of the WXPR community. From the Rhinelander studios, scores of volunteer on-air hosts produce and deliver 70 hours of unique music programming weekly incorporating classical, blues, jazz, contemporary, American standards, polka, folk, bluegrass, and traditional country.

The station is governed by a 12 member volunteer Board of Directors of which half are elected by the membership and the other half selected by the Board. With an annual contribution of $25 an individual can become a member of WXPR.

Local news is a station priority. Given the rural nature of northern Wisconsin, local coverage is essential to the mission of informing citizens of significant issues facing society. For that reason, WXPR employs a News Director to investigate and produce local news in multiple formats:



Features that explore the details surrounding news headlines and events.

Long format forums and roundtable discussions on issues important to the WXPR listening community.

WXPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, American Public Media, and Native Voice One. The station also obtains programming from a variety of independent sources.

WXPR Public Radio supports the values represented by the Public Media Code of Integrity.

If you would like to know more about opportunities in the WXPR community, please contact WXPR 715-362-6000.

