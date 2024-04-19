Food and Agriculture

-
The milk you drink or the beef you eat may have come from a farm that rotates its livestock in a certain way to establish a healthier landscape. Wisconsin farmers who practice managed grazing have another chance for new federal funding
Last year it cost more to raise a hog than it brought in at sale. This year is looking slightly better so far for pork production, but input costs—such as energy and labor—remain high.
Student membership in the agriculture organization FFA is at an all-time high, yet the average age of farmers is rising and there are fewer farms in the U.S. than ever before. What do these shifting populations say about the future of agriculture?
Gray foxes, the only canine species in North America that can climb trees, are found across much of the U.S. But over the last two decades, populations in the Midwest have plummeted and multiple state agencies are trying to find out the reasons behind their shrinking numbers.
New plant hardiness maps reflect what gardeners already know: the Northwoods is able to support warmer varieties than it could 30 years agoNew USDA plant hardiness zone maps are now available.The maps are used to help gardeners find plants most likely to thrive where they live.