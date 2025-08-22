Food pantry donations encouraged as summer operations like camps wrap up for the season

As the summer season comes to an end, the Lakeland Food Pantry is calling on summer camps and other end-of-season activities to donate supplies and food to help stock local pantries.

As many summer activities wind down, the Lakeland pantry has a unique idea: donate, instead of tossing the extra food.

Food insecurity in the Northwoods is a big deal right now.

According to the Lakeland food pantry, there's a double digit increase in people experiencing food insecurity and many under the age of 18.

"Because of increased pressure on our supply chain and things like that. increased inflation and pressure, we're more interested in getting extra food,” says Bill Olmsted, Board Chairman of Lakeland Pantry.

They specifically are asking camps and event organizations coming to an end for the season to donate perishable leftover foods--supporting their local communities.

"It's not to benefit us but all food pantries right now need the extra help,” says Olmsted.

As housing, food and other prices dramatically increase, a lot of families in the north woods are finding it hard to provide.

"A lot of our customers are working multiple jobs and have families to support but they still can't make ends meet,” says Olmsted.

The Lakeland pantry says they care and that nobody should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

"It's all about neighbors helping neighbors,” says Olmsted.

If you'd like to donate to the Lakeland food pantry you can find their contact information here or visit during their regular business hours.

Tuesday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am or Thursday from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm.