WXPR Guidelines for Sponsorship

As a listener supported, non-commercial station, WXPR and its listeners place a high value on the credibility and independence of the station's editorial process. These guidelines are intended to protect the station and the business sponsor from the appearance or reality of a conflict of interest on the part of the station.

Within the context of these guidelines, WXPR will work with organizations to create announcements that suit the public relations and marketing needs of the organization, while complying with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding non-commercial stations.

The announcement may be 20 seconds in length, containing some of the following elements:



Organization name

Product or service listings that do not include qualitative or comparative language

Up to 3 trade names associated with the product or service

Location, length of service, hours of operation, phone number, website

An established slogan that identifies but does not promote

Value neutral descriptions of the product or service

The FCC mandates that sponsorship announcements may not include qualitative, comparative, or promotional language. Calls to action, prices, and inducements to buy or sell are not allowed. Campaign slogans and fundraising messages are not permitted. The name of the organization funding the sponsorship must be included in the announcement. In addition to the FCC requirements, WXPR does not air pre-produced announcements or music beds. Final approval of copy is at the discretion of WXPR, and the station reserves the right to refuse underwriting.

WXPR does not accept program sponsorship from political candidates, political parties, initiative or bond issue campaigns or their booster organizations.

WXPR may accept program sponsorship from organizations and campaigns whose mission may be partly political in nature. These may include but are not limited to: public or government institutions or agencies; labor organizations or trade unions, lobbying organizations, and public/private consortiums. Announcements for such organizations will not be aired within 60 days of an election in which the organization has an interest.

These guidelines serve to protect the non-commercial sound that public radio listeners expect and appreciate. The special relationship between WXPR and its listeners extends to the business sponsor. Listeners then identify the sponsor with the high-quality programming found on the station, and funding provided by the business sponsor helps continue the mission of WXPR.

More Resources Regarding Business Sponsorship: