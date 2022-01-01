Support FAQ

Why should I support WXPR Public Radio?

WXPR is an independent, community-licensed public radio station with a mission to inform, entertain, and engage our community through music programming, local news, and events. Over 50% of WXPR’s annual budget comes from listener support, which is essential to keeping WXPR on the air.

Whether it’s feature series like All Things Outdoors, concerts like Live from the White Pine, or technology like our mobile app, donations enable WXPR to bring news and music to our community in new and exciting ways.

Members can also choose from a variety of thank you gifts that will allow you to show your support for WXPR and its mission.

How can I support WXPR?

There are a variety of ways to support WXPR, including:



Donations in any amount are appreciated! If you would like to learn more about these support options, please click the links above, email WXPR Development Director Emily Irwin at emily@wxpr.org, or call the station at 715-362-6000.

What are the different membership levels?

WXPR supporters can chose from several membership levels, including:



Contributor ($5 per month)

Friend ($10 per month)

Day Sponsor ($15 per month)

True Believer ($30 per month)

WXPR Advocate ($50 per month)

WXPR Leadership Circle ($84 per month)

Gifts can be made on a monthly or annual basis. For example, a membership at the WXPR Advocate level can be either sustaining ($50 per month) or as a one-time gift ($600 annually). You can give in any amount with on the donation page, either as a monthly sustaining membership or as a one-time donation.

What are your payment options?

If you would like to make a donation online with a credit card, you can use our online donation page. You can also support WXPR by check through the mail: 28 N. Stevens Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

If you would like to become a sustaining member and make monthly donations through your bank account, you can fill out this form and send it to the station.

Is a donation to WXPR tax deductible?

Yes! WXPR is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit, and any gifts to the station are tax-deductible, minus the value of any thank you gifts. WXPR's Federal Tax ID: 39-1341618

What can I receive for my donation to WXPR?

We have thank you gifts available at various giving levels, and the selection changes regularly. You can see what thank you gifts are currently available on our donation page.

When you donate $15 per month or more to WXPR, a form will be mailed to you and you can become a day sponsor. As a day sponsor, you receive 10 personalized on-air announcements on a day you select. You can use these announcements to honor birthdays, anniversaries, any number of special events, or to encourage others to support the programming you love on WXPR.

How do I change my address, phone number, email address, sustaining membership, or credit card information?

Please contact us at emily@wxpr.org or 715-362-6000, and we would be happy to update your information.

Additional questions ?

Please email our Development Director, Emily Irwin, at emily@wxpr.org or call 715-362-6000.