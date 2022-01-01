WXPR Public Radio App

You can take WXPR with you wherever you go on the free WXPR App!

Live Streaming

• DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). You can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick up right where you left off or rewind to catch a comment you just missed.

• Listen to live streams from WXPR even while traveling.

• Listen to WXPR in the background while browsing the web or catching up on your emails.

On Demand

• Access WXPR programs easily and quickly.

• Easy to access past programs.

Additional features

• Easily share stories and programs with family and friends.

• A built in Sleep Timer and Alarm Clock allows you to go to sleep and wake up to your favorite station.

Download for Android and Apple.

