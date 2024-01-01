WXPR Giveaway Rules

1. No contribution or purchase is necessary. Making a contribution will not increase your chances of winning. All federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited.

2. Eligibility: Giveaways are open only to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry unless otherwise stated. Do not enter a giveaway unless you are located in the United States at the time of entry. The following persons are not eligible for any prize: Persons who on or after June 1, 2013, were or are employees of White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc./WXPR (“Sponsor").

3. Prizes: Winners are responsible for any costs associated with using the prizes. Prizes are nontransferable, are not redeemable for cash and cannot be exchanged for other merchandise. Winners will receive delivery of the prize as arranged by the Sponsor. WXPR reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of equal or greater value.

Any valuation of prizes is based on available information provided to the Sponsor, and the value of any prize awarded may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to a prize and paying expenses associated with any prize.

If concerts or other ticketed events have been awarded as part of a giveaway and the concert or event is postponed, rained out, canceled or for any other reason does not occur, WXPR will not be responsible for replacing that portion of the prize. All prizes are awarded “as is” and without warranty of any kind.

4. Description of Giveaway Procedures and Participation: WXPR will offer online, live on-air, and other various giveaways throughout the year. The duration and timing of the giveaway will be identified by the on-air host at the time the giveaway is announced or will be otherwise disclosed. The dates, times, entry methods, winner selection and prizes may vary with each giveaway.

WXPR, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and prohibit from participating any person who it determines is or is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of a giveaway by cheating, deception or other unfair playing practices. The use of any automated launching or entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that permits a participant to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited.

Online listeners of streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmission due to technical limitations and may be at a disadvantage in participating in a giveaway compared with listeners to a conventional radio; thus listeners should not rely solely on streamed broadcasts to participate. The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for listeners’ untimely entries as a result of delays in online broadcasts.

SPONSOR’S DECISIONS AS TO THE ADMINISTRATION AND OPERATION OF ITS GIVEAWAYS AND SELECTION OF POTENTIAL WINNERS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS.

5. Notification of Winners: Winners generally will be notified by telephone or email. If WXPR is unable to reach a winner or a winner is unable or ineligible to accept the prize, then that unawarded prize will go to the first available back up thereof until the prize is awarded.

6. Odds of Winning: The odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. General: By participating in any giveaway, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and all decisions of the giveaway sponsor and agree that WXPR and related organizations, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize or by participation in a giveaway. Void where prohibited by law. No purchase or contribution is necessary to enter a giveaway, and making a purchase or contribution will not increase the odds of winning.

8. Privacy: WXPR may, with consent from the winner, use his or her name and likeness for advertising, fundraising, promotional or publicity purposes without further compensation. Participants acknowledge and accept that the information submitted may be used by WXPR to contact entrant with future promotional offers. Information provided by an entrant to participate is subject to the WXPR privacy policy, available here.

9. Promotions: This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media outlet.

10. Sponsor: WXPR, 28 N. Stevens Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501.