Wisconsin Farm Bureau: Immigration reform could address labor shortage

The state’s largest farm organization wants what it calls “meaningful” immigration reform rather than aggressive federal detention and deportation efforts.

Tyler Wenzlaff, director of national affairs for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, pointed out rural Wisconsin supported President Donald Trump in large numbers despite immigration threats being a central part of his platform.

But immigrant labor is vital in the state, particularly for large dairy farms requiring a year-round workforce.

Wenzlaff said they would like to see the H-2A visa program expanded to include dairy workers.

“I just want to make sure that we emphasize that moving forward, a critical step in addressing labor shortage is modernizing immigration laws,” Wenzlaff explained.

“It’s unrealistic to expect workers to enter legally when the current system is broken.”

He emphasized Wisconsin farmers want both a secure border and a legal, stable workforce.

It is estimated undocumented immigrants perform about 70% of the labor on dairy farms.

Wenzlaff added they hope to address the labor shortage and ensure current workers do not feel the need to retreat into the shadows.

Immigrants are often recruited to work, and Wenzlaff stressed many have been on the same farm for years, becoming integral to rural Wisconsin communities.

“Aggressive enforcement without meaningful immigration reform doesn’t just affect farms, it creates ripple effects throughout the economy, from food prices at the grocery store to the cost of everyday services.”

Rufus Haucke, owner of Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola, said widespread fear is affecting workers on farms across the state, and many immigrants are skipping work, doctor’s appointments and community events.

He explained the tough decision an immigrant friend of his had to recently make.

“His mother-in-law passed away and they didn’t go back to Mexico because they were afraid of traveling,” Haucke recounted.

“Can you imagine not being able to attend your parent’s funeral? I mean, that’s about as heartbreaking as it gets.”

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau said it is working with elected officials on legislation with changes to the agricultural visa program.

Hauke added partner organizations have told him many immigrants who were in the process of applying for work visas have stopped showing up for their appointments.