Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Kristin from the Crandon Farmers and Maker Market.

The Crandon Farmers and Maker Market is open Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the Courthouse Lawn.

Need some inspiration for what to do with some of the green beans you might find at the market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen has a recipe for Blistered Green Bean Asian Noodle Salad.

Blistered Green Bean Asian Noodle Salad

With Quick Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

½-1-pound green beans, cleaned and washed

1-2 Tablespoons Neutral oil with a high smoke point (I like avocado or peanut oil)

1 8-ounce package noodles (I like Soba, buckwheat noodles. Use what you like)

Quick Peanut Sauce

½ cup peanut butter (I like natural, creamy peanut butter)

½ teaspoon dry ginger (if you have fresh ginger use 1 Tablespoon grated ginger root)

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

2-3 Tablespoons rice vinegar

Siracha to taste

1/3 cup hot water

Red pepper flakes to taste

Brown sugar to taste

Directions: In a measuring cup or bowl, combine the ingredients for the peanut sauce, mixing well to combine. Set aside.

In a wok or heavy bottomed skillet, over medium high to high heat, heat the oil till shimmering. Add in the cleaned and dried green beans in one layer to the pan. Allow to sit in the pan undisturbed for a few minutes until the beans blister and color. Turn to blister the other side. You want the beans to be hot and blistered, but still crisp and bright green.

Meanwhile, heat water for the noodles and cook according to package directions. Soba noodles cook in only 3 to 4 minutes, about the same amount of time to blister the beans. The plan is to have the beans and noodles done at roughly the same time.

Once the noodles are done, turn down the heat in the bean pan and add the noodles, giving a stir. To the bean noodle mixture, add the peanut sauce, stirring to evenly coat the beans and noodles. If needed, thin out the sauce with as much pasta water as needed.

This makes a great light main dish or a nice side with a meat main dish.

Yield: 4 main portions 8 side portions

