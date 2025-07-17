Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s new seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Minocqua Area Visitor’s Bureau President and CEO Krystal Westfahl about the Minocqua Farmers Market.

The Minocqua Farmers Market is open Friday’s from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 408 Chicago Street.

Need some inspiration for what to do with some of the asparagus you might find at the market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen is bringing you some recipe ideas all summer long.

Quick Pickled Asparagus

1 bunch of Asparagus, rinsed and tough stalks snapped off

1 cup white vinegar

1 ½ cups water

1 Tablespoon canning salt (Kosher, non-iodized)

2 teaspoons sugar

1 Tablespoon Pickling spice

½ teaspoon turmeric

Pack the cleaned asparagus into a quart canning jar with a tight fitting lid and set aside.

In a saucepan add the remaining ingredients and heat over medium-low heat until the salt and sugar dissolve completely. The mixture doesn’t need to boil.

Carefully pour the hot liquid over the asparagus in the canning jar. Put the lid on tight and allow to cool to room temperature before placing into the refrigerator for at least 4 days, before sampling (1 week is better, but who can wait that long)

If spicy pickled asparagus is desired, add ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or ½ of a sliced jalapeno into the jar. Chopped onion, garlic cloves and dill can be added to jar to change up the flavor.

Yield: 1 quart

P.S. Looking for something to do with kolhrabi? Buffy recommends this recipe.

