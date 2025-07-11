Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s new seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, WXPR's Katie Thoresen talks with Antigo Farmers Market President Vicky Adamski who has been part of the market for 18 years.

In addition to the wide range of produce and artisan works you can find at the farmers market, Adamski also wanted people to know they have spots for non-profits that would like to promote or fundraise for their organization.

The Antigo Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the pavilion at Peaceful Valley Park.

Need some inspiration for what to do with some of the radishes you might find at the market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen is bringing you some recipe ideas all summer long.

Radish Salad

Ingredients

1 large bunch radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 green onions thinly sliced, using both the white and green parts

1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar (regular white wine vinegar is fine)

1 Tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon celery seed

1 Tablespoon chopped, fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced very fine

½ teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, mixing well. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

This recipe works well with any type of radish. Feel free to substitute the vinegar with any type you prefer, and change up the seeds as well.

