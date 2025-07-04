Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s new seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Hodag Farmers Market Board President Mike Michalak about the market in Rhinelander.

The Hodag Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.

Need a little inspiration for the food you find at the farmers market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen is bringing you some recipe ideas all summer long.

Buffy’s Northwoods Kitchen

Strawberry Lemonade

Ingredients

1-pound strawberries, washed and stemmed

2 cups sugar

6 cups water, divided

1 ½ cups fresh squeezed lemon juice (6-8 whole lemons)

Puree the strawberries till completely smooth, if desired, strain through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds. Set the puree aside.

Juice the lemons to make 1 ½ cups lemon juice.

In a saucepan, heat up 2 cups of water, when hot, add in the 2 cups sugar, (more if you like sweeter lemonade, less if you prefer a more tart lemonade). Stir to dissolve all the sugar in the hot water. The water does not need to be boiling, just very hot for the sugar to dissolve. Set aside the simple syrup to cool.

In a large pitcher, combine the strawberry puree, lemon juice and simple syrup. Mix vigorously, till everything is well combined. Add enough water to equal 2 quarts.

Adjust sugar, if needed and enjoy.

The Strawberry Lemonade will keep for 1 week in the refrigerator.

Yield 8-12 servings