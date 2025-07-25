Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Iron County Farmers Market Board Chairman Bruce Dalman about the biweekly farmers Market in Hurley.

The Iron County Farmers Market in Hurley is open Saturday’s from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Wednesday’s from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The market is located at 13420 N 10th Ave. Hurley, WI 54534.

Dalman encourages people to bring cash as many of the vendors don’t take cards.

Need some inspiration for what to do with some of the cucumbers you might find at the market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen is bringing you some recipe ideas all summer long.

Cucumber Salad with Sour Cream

Ingredients

½ cup sour cream (full fat works best)

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon sugar

2 Tablespoons vinegar

2 Tablespoons, chopped fresh dill

2 Tablespoons, chopped fresh parsley

2 cucumbers sliced thin

½ of a small onion, sliced thin

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large bowl combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, dill and parsley. Whisking to combine well.

Add the remaining ingredients, stirring gently to coat the cucumbers and onions with the dressing.

Chill thoroughly before serving. The salad will last 2-3 days in the frig, but is best eaten fresh.

Yield: 8 servings

