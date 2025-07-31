Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Tomahawk Farmers Market Manager Matt Hau.

The Tomahawk Farmers Market is open Tuesday’s from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The market is located at the intersection of West Wisconsin Avenue and North Third Street in Downtown Tomahawk.

Want to try your hand at pickling? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen has a recipe for “Quick Refrigerator Pickles.”

Quick Refrigerator Pickles

1-2 large cucumber sliced (about 4-5 cups sliced)

1 small onion, sliced

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup water

¼ cup sugar

1 Tablespoon salt

½ teaspoons pickling spice

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon turmeric

Clean jar(s) with a tight-fitting lid

Combine the cucumbers, onions, and garlic and pack into your jars, set aside.

In a saucepan combine the remaining ingredients and cook over medium heat, stirring to dissolve all the ingredients, until it reaches a boil. Turn off heat and let cool a few minutes, then pour over the cucumber onion mixture in the jars.

Wipe the tops and cover with the lids until just tight. Allow to cool then place in the refrigerator.

Wait at least 24 hours before trying. Waiting 3 or 4 days will yield optimum pickle flavor.

