Trick-or-treaters visit Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill

Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill was busy last night as trick-or-treaters collected candy from residents for Halloween.

Diana Zimmerman’s father John Sladek is a resident at the nursing home.

“It's such a nice thing that the Pine Crest nursing home does, they open it up and people donate candy throughout the whole community, and then they let it open up for the kids to come through. It's entertainment for the residents that live here, and then also all the kids can go around collecting candy,” she said.

Her father talked about the benefits of trick-or-treating at the nursing home.

“They all could be in one place. Don't have to worry about them going off by themselves, and you never know what street they're going to go on this way, they're all here. They're watching, they're taken care of, and they get all the candy they want,” said Sladek.

This trick or treater explained that her mom works at Pine Crest and every year, she trick-or-treats here with her family.

“I'm dressed up as a clown,” she said.

This trick-or-treater was dressed up as Sully from Monsters Inc.

“We will go to have candy,” he explained.

Hannah Davis-Reid Trick or treater in the hallway of Pine Crest Nursing Home

This family was dressed up like the family from the Incredibles, Violet and Jack-Jack included.

“It's been in the community for a while, so we like to come here, especially when it's gross outside,” said a trick-or-treater.

On Thursday night, the temperature was in the 40’s and rainy, so many trick-or-treaters said they were finding respite from the bad weather at Pine Crest.

“We're gonna stop here for our last stop and hopefully get a couple more pieces of candy before we melt in the rain.”

This trick-or-treater said he was planning to dress up as a pirate for a year or two.

“Last year, I was just last year, I was watching, I watched the Pirates of the Caribbean,” he explained.

Rose Wendorf is a member of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and brought her therapy dog, dressed as a triceratops, to visit family and trick-or-treat.

Hannah Davis-Reid Rose Wendorf and her therapy dog

“It's a little more crowded than I figured it was going to be,” said Wendorf.

The crowds were still coming when I asked how many people had been through, and at that point, there had been around 350 kids, with 30 adults in costume and four dogs in costume.