The Northwoods votes in the general election

Polling places around the Northwoods were busy with steady streams of voters casting their ballots in the general election.

Voters at the Lac du Flambeau Town Hall on Tuesday reflected on the past campaign season.

This voter WXPR talked to in the rain outside of the Town Hall said she voted Republican because she’s a conservative Christian.

“It's felt very intense and divisive. And, yeah, I think it's a really critical time for our country, so I think people obviously get really heated about it, but there's a lot at stake,” said one voter.

Many said they were looking forward to an end to the election.

“I'll be glad when it's over. No more commercials on TV and phone calls. Oh my gosh.”

Dennis, a voter in Lac du Flambeau, said there has been too much hate and anger in advertisements, and we can be more positive.

“It's time, I think, we all stand up as proud citizens of a proud country, and speak a little more positively for our joint future,” he said.

Kitty, an Independent voter in Minocqua who voted for Harris, said she has been horrified by the amounts of money spent campaigning. She also disliked many of the commercials.

“It was a smear campaign. It was degrading. It was disgusting. It was prime time TV when our children are watching it. It was very discouraging,” said Kitty.

Dennis said he was concerned about organized, motivated attempts to change the results of the election.

“It kind of goes against the whole purpose of a country where one man one vote counts and is supposed to count,” he said.

Regardless of party, voters seem to agree this was a universally stressful cycle.