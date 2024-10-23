Wisconsin State Assembly District 68: Republican Rob Summerfield

Incumbent Republican Rob Summerfield is running against Democratic candidate Richard Pulcher for the 68th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northwestern Wisconsin including all of Price County.

Summerfield is the current representative for the 67th district, but he is now running in the 68th district because of redistricting.

He says he wants to continue his work in Madison for the future of Wisconsin and especially children and families in our district.

“I want to continue to make a difference for our district. I think since I've been in office, been a strong leader,” said Summerfield.

When asked about childcare, Summerfield says that the biggest thing we need to do is get more people into the childcare industry and reduce burdens and barriers on childcare providers.

“We can encourage retired people, younger people that have kids, that maybe that could pick up another family, to help, you know, alleviate the pressures of not having child care support or child care providers in the area,” he said.

WXPR Interview with Rob Summerfield WXPR talked with Summerfield about a range of topics including climate change, housing, and abortion. You can listen to that interview here. Listen • 11:38

He asked voters who haven't had the chance to meet him in his time in office to feel free to reach out to him.

“I love talking to the people of the district, because that's where I learned the most. That's where I get my best ideas for legislation,” he said.

You can learn more about Summerfield and his stance on issues on his campaign website.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th. You can learn more about what’s on the ballot and hear from other candidates with the WXPR Voter Guide.