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Now Playing
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What I'm Listening To...
WXPR Volunteer Schedule
Live from the White Pine
WXPR Concert Series
Schedule
Podcasts
A Northwoods Moment In History
All Things Outdoors
Arts in the Spotlight
Rooted Up North
The Extra
Field Notes
Health Notes
Live from the White Pine
Off the Record
The Stream
We Live Up Here
WXPR: The Story of How It Started
Past Projects
A Northwoods Moment In History
All Things Outdoors
Arts in the Spotlight
Rooted Up North
The Extra
Field Notes
Health Notes
Live from the White Pine
Off the Record
The Stream
We Live Up Here
WXPR: The Story of How It Started
Past Projects
About
About WXPR
Staff
On-Air Hosts and Volunteers
Board of Directors
Policy and Compliance
WXPR Giveaway Rules
Employment
Guidelines for Sponsorship
Funding Challenges FAQ
How We Work with Partners
About WXPR
Staff
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WXPR Trip - Exploring the Alpine Countries
WXPR Events & Concerts
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WXPR Trip - Exploring the Alpine Countries
Jim Dummer
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