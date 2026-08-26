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WXPR Election 2026 Hub
WXPR Election 2026 Hub
Information for the 2026 Elections in Wisconsin.
Latest stories
Politics & Government
$4K rent? $7 gas? Inside the internet campaign insisting Green Bay is ‘more expensive than NYC’
Miranda Dunlap / Wisconsin Watch, Natalie Yahr / Wisconsin Watch
The videos seem to be part of a growing trend of paying influencers to post on political topics, often without disclosures.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo
Wisconsin News
Elon Musk won't face election bribery charges in Wisconsin, state prosecutor says
Scott Bauer Associated Press
Angela Major/WPR
Wisconsin News
Should Apostle Islands be a national park? Some say proposal lacks community buy-in.
Danielle Kaeding/Wisconsin Public Radio
Election
Governors' races including Wisconsin are being increasingly buffeted by the toxic politics of data centers
Election
Crowley, Tiffany advance in primary for Governor
Election
Clark wins Democratic primary for 7th Congressional District seat
Election
Rhinelander sees higher voter turnout than in past partisan primaries
Election
Price and Iron County Sheriff Primary results
Election
A democratic socialist is locked in a tight race with a moderate in the Wisconsin governor primary
Election
Alfonso wins Republican primary for 7th Congressional District seat
Election
August Primary 2026 Results
Election
What to expect in Wisconsin’s state primary
Election
After Michigan, Democrats' next battleground over the party's future shifts to Wisconsin
Election
Wisconsin voters need to be sure they have proper ID
Election
Rematch: Callie Barr wins Democratic primary to face Bergman in November