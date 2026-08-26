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WXPR Election 2026 Hub

WXPR Election 2026 Hub

Information for the 2026 Elections in Wisconsin.
Latest stories
Social media videos started popping up earlier this year making false claims about the cost of housing and gas in Green Bay, as well as cities around Wisconsin and other battleground states. Wisconsin Watch and Sunlight Research Desk dug into the videos to learn more about the rise of user-generated content. (Elena Delzer for Wisconsin Watch)
Politics & Government
$4K rent? $7 gas? Inside the internet campaign insisting Green Bay is ‘more expensive than NYC’
Miranda Dunlap / Wisconsin Watch, Natalie Yahr / Wisconsin Watch
The videos seem to be part of a growing trend of paying influencers to post on political topics, often without disclosures.
FILE - Elon Musk hands over a million dollar check to Nicholas Jacobs during a town hall in Green Bay, Wis., March 30, 2025.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP Photo
Wisconsin News
Elon Musk won't face election bribery charges in Wisconsin, state prosecutor says
Scott Bauer Associated Press
Angela Major/WPR
Wisconsin News
Should Apostle Islands be a national park? Some say proposal lacks community buy-in.
Danielle Kaeding/Wisconsin Public Radio