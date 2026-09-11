Wisconsin voters to decide future of state equity programs

Wisconsin voters this fall will be asked to consider a major change to the state's equity efforts. A proposed constitutional amendment on midterm ballots seeks to ban preferential treatment in government programs and institutions.

Targeted health initiatives for Indigenous and Black communities, scholarships for marginalized students and incentives for teachers in rural and underserved areas could be affected.

Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said the amendment, titled "Governmental Entity Discrimination Prohibited," could entice voters to approve it but pointed out if passed, it would roll back decades of equity gains designed to address long-standing disparities.

"Everyone gets the same thing. That's a good solution if everyone has the same starting place. But what we know in the United States is that there have been a lot of systemic disenfranchising of certain segments of our population," Cronmiller explained.

Cronmiller argued equity programs have sought to bring everyone’s starting line a little bit closer together. The Equality Amendment, as it is sometimes referred to, aims to ban discrimination, which Cronmiller noted is already illegal under federal law. Proponents of the measure argued governmental entities should not be allowed to grant special treatment on the basis of race, sex, color or ethnicity.

Cronmiller added the equity-versus-equality debate has gained traction in legislatures and Congress due to what she believes is a growing belief helping a disadvantaged group inherently means taking something away from others.

"If we treat certain groups with special treatment, give them something to help them because for years we've hurt them, that somehow that helpfulness would be taking away something from those who already had it too. And that's just a false narrative," Cronmiller argued.

She underscored the League is concerned about a broader erosion of factual information and she believes the intent for trying to pass the amendment is the same sentiment behind what she described as false premises.

"It's part and parcel of other conversations. There's been a lot of misinformation about who votes in our elections and study after study tells us eligible voters, registered voters are the folks who are voting in Wisconsin and the nation," Cronmiller said.

The measure is one of three constitutional questions Wisconsin voters will see on the ballot in November. Cronmiller is urging voters to look closely at the facts and to consider potential effects before casting their ballots.