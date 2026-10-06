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7th Congressional District candidates set to debate Wednesday

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM CDT
Republican Michael Alfonso and Democrat Fred Clark are running for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.
Republican Michael Alfonso and Democrat Fred Clark are running for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Candidates running for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District will go head-to-head Wednesday, October 7 in the district’s only scheduled debate between the candidates.

Republican Michael Alfonso and Democrat Fred Clark are set to debate at 6:00 p.m. It is hosted by ABC-affiliate WDIO out of the Duluth.

It will also be available to stream through WDIO as well as Wisconsin Eye.

The 7th Congressional seat is open this year as current Congressman Tom Tiffany is running for Wisconsin Governor.

You can learn more about Alfonso, Clark, and other candidates on the November 3rd ballot with WXPR’s November 2026 Voter Guide. You can find the guide with WXPR’s Election Hub.
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Election WXPR NewsElections 20267th Congressional DistrictElections
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
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