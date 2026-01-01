With Gratitude

This Thanksgiving, WXPR is grateful for you, our listeners, members, volunteers, and partners. You make public radio in the Northwoods possible, and we’re thankful to share the airwaves, and the holiday, with you.

Molly Rose’s Thanksgiving Special 9am - 11am

An annual tradition, WXPR’s Morning Classics host Molly Rose Teuke fills your home with music to delight your Thanksgiving Holiday.

Turkey Confidential 11am -1pm

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam and an amazing roster of guests take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year! This year’s guests include:



Melissa Clark, Best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times. Her latest book is The Big Book of Dinner

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way, Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories.

J. Kenji López-Alt, Food Journalist and best-selling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science

Crossroads Cafe 1pm - 4pm

Join WXPR’s own maven of membership Eileen Daniel for three hours of favorite tunes perfect for your holiday afternoon, including the entirety of Arlo Guthrie’s holiday classic, “Alice’s Restaurant.”

Points North Special: Native American Endurance 4pm - 5pm

The Points North podcast presents an hour-long special with stories of Native American endurance – endurance of language, of fishing rights, and of crops.

The Enemies of Gratitude: A Thanksgiving Special from Hidden Brain 5pm - 6pm

One of the mysteries of human behavior is that it’s often easier for us to focus on what’s going wrong than on what’s going right in our lives. We ask why that is, and how we can foster our own feelings of gratitude, in this Thanksgiving special from Hidden Brain.

"Horn of Plenty" a Feast of Music for Thanksgiving with Paul Winter 6pm - 7pm

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air -- from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins".

Harvest Home with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason 7pm - 8pm

Festive, thoughtful and fun, HARVEST HOME is an hour of music hosted by renowned folk duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, celebrates Thanksgiving, Autumn and the Harvest Season with a spicy offering of American Roots Music simmered to perfection

The "All Mixed Up" Thanksgiving Special with Peter Bochan 8pm - 9pm

All Mixed Up is an eclectic mix of arts and information, featuring mood-driven music mixes and interviews with figures from the worlds of literature, film, television, theater, and the visual arts. The Thanksgiving Special features the classic holiday mix "A Shortcut Back Home," featuring Neil Young, Fats Waller, Vera Ellen, James Stewart, Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Bing Crosby, The Kinks, John Travolta, Billie Burke, Bert Lahr, Elvis Costello, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland, W.C. Fields, Carole King, The Beatles, Vivian Leigh, Clark Gables, and much more

