Wisconsin League of Women Voters to hold constitutional amendment education event in Rhinelander

Constitutional amendments are once again on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Voters have approved seven constitutional amendments since 2020 and rejected two.

The Wisconsin League of Women Voters, which opposes the amendments, is holding an educational session on them in Rhinelander this week.

The three constitutional amendments on the November 3rd Ballot are about limiting the governor’s veto power, allowing religious gatherings during health emergencies, and banning government DEI programs.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin opposes the amendments.

Executive Director Debra Cronmiller says it’s both because of the organization thinks they’d have a negative impact on the state if passed and because they don’t think its good government.

“Our legislature has a job to do, and that is to make law,” said Cronmiller. “By taking questions to the people directly through these ballot initiatives, it's avoiding or, you know, not doing government in the way that that we would best see government done.”

Through the law-making process, bills need to go through the legislature and then be approved by the governor.

Through a constitutional amendment, it goes through the legislature and then a vote by the people.

The Wisconsin Constitution has been amended more than 150 times since it was ratified in 1848.

In the last six years, voters have approved constitutional amendments including related to election administration and funding.

Cronmiller thinks how the constitutional amendment questions are written on the ballot play a big role in their passage.

A bill proposed last year would have required lawmakers to simplify the language on statewide referendums. It failed to pass.

Cronmiller will be giving a presentation in Rhinelander this week on the three constitutional amendments on the November ballot—particularly the one prohibiting DEI in government.

“The league has been trying to get into communities around the state, so that voters aren't misled by the question that is kind of leading that it looks like it's anti-discrimination when, in fact, it's moving away from systems that help create equity in favor of systems that create equality,” said Cronmiller. “Which, I think everybody's for equality when it's appropriate, but not everyone starts at the same place, so treating everyone with the same, you know, painting them with the same brush is not necessarily fair to everyone.”

Cronmiller will answer questions people have about the amendments. She also hopes it will be an opportunity for voters to discuss among each other the amendment questions.

The event is this Thursday, October 8 at 6:00–7:30 p.m. at ArtStart in Rhinelander.

