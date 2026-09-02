Debate announced for candidates for Wisconsin Governor

The candidates for Wisconsin Governor have agreed to meet for a debate.

WISN Television in Milwaukee says it will host the only confirmed debate between Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany.

The debate is scheduled for October 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Marquette University Law School.

There will be no in-person audience for the debate, but it will be broadcast widely across Wisconsin.

Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive, and narrowly advanced in a crowded and chaotic Democratic primary.

Tiffany is currently Wisconsin’s 7th district congressman, and advanced with only slight opposition in the Republican primary.