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Debate announced for candidates for Wisconsin Governor

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:38 AM CDT
Democrat David Crowley will face Republican Tom Tiffany in November.
Democrat David Crowley will face Republican Tom Tiffany in November.

The candidates for Wisconsin Governor have agreed to meet for a debate.

WISN Television in Milwaukee says it will host the only confirmed debate between Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany.

The debate is scheduled for October 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Marquette University Law School.

There will be no in-person audience for the debate, but it will be broadcast widely across Wisconsin.

Crowley is the Milwaukee County Executive, and narrowly advanced in a crowded and chaotic Democratic primary.

Tiffany is currently Wisconsin’s 7th district congressman, and advanced with only slight opposition in the Republican primary.
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Election Elections 2026ElectionselectionWisconsin PoliticsGovernorWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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