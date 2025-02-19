Sam Ness: Live at the White Pine

In 2024, Sam Ness performed at Project North, and became a favorite at WXPR, promising to come back and do an interview.

Sam stopped by the White Pine to talk to Tim Murphy about his life on the road and play a few songs for our listeners. Find out just how old Sam was when he started playing a bar in Madison, the simple things in his life that help him create his lyrics, and how playing funk jams in Scotland inspired him to start a blues jam at a bowling alley.

You can find out more about Sam Ness here.

