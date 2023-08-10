The Foxgloves: Live From the White Pine

The Foxgloves stopped by WXPR Public Radio in July 2023 for a Live From the White Pine performance.

The Foxgloves are an all-female band with songs you won’t be able to stop humming. Their engaging presence, rich instrumentation, compelling storytelling songwriting, four-part harmonies, and creatively reimagined covers render them a force to be reckoned with. This powerful band is making moves you’ll want to witness. A little bit of country, a little bit of folk, a little bit of classical, and a whole lot of heart — your toes will tap of their own accord.

Members (pictured left to right):

