Wade Fernandez: Live From the White Pine

Wade Fernandez stopped by WXPR Public Radio in November 2023 for a Live From the White Pine session.

Soaring around the world with Menominee Indian Reservation roots, Wade Fernandez / Wiciwen Apis-Mahwaew (Walks With The Black Wolf) is a “deeply authentic” multi-award winning international touring artist and educator from the Menominee Nation. Winning numerous awards in multiple genres, Fernandez's musical style knows no bounds & the same goes for his educational style. Beginning his solo music career joining Jackson Browne & the Indigo Girls onstage has led to a long career with over 70 international tours rocking and soothing stages from Woodstock 94 to the Kennedy Center. His music and his message are firmly grounded in his Menominee Reservation roots and love for the land, animals, and people. A passion to educate, share music, serve community, share culture and honor Grandmother Earth is reflected in Wade's global presentations, speaking events, work with schools (k-college), workshops, serving the elderly, the mentally disabled, the incarcerated, and the youth. Wade is equally adept live on location as he is for livestreaming.

Learn more about Wade Fernandez at wadefernandezmusic.com.

