Maria is a corps member with the national journalism nonprofit Report for America. Prior to joining WXPR, Maria Peralta-Arellano reported in Milwaukee as the Eric Von Fellow for WUWM, Milwaukee’s NPR. Her reporting at WUWM covered topics that included environment, immigration, the arts, and culture with a focus on amplifying underrepresented voices. Her career is shaped by her experiences working with local and independent news organizations, freelancing for a bilingual newspaper, El Conquistador, covering community needs. She studied at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism. She also minored in political science and earned a certificate in Latin American and Caribbean studies.