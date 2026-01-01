Allison Routheau

Email Allison

Allison joined WXPR in December 2025 as a part time Digital Coordinator and is now excited to work at WXPR fulltime as the Digital Engagement & Finance Manager. Allison graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in Graphic Communication and has a background in communications & digital media. Originally from the West Coast, she settled down with her Wisconsin native husband in Rhinelander in the spring of 2024. In her free time she enjoys riding her horse, Cowboy, and growing flowers. Allison is so grateful to be a part of the WXPR team and looks forward to making an impact in the Northwoods community!

