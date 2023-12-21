Join WXPR on a trip to Scotland, England, and Wales

Travel with Development Director Emily Irwin, April 29-May 8, 2025!

Click here to see the full itinerary

Feel the vibrant energy of England, hear the unique sounds of Scotland, and see the rolling countryside of Wales on a trip that combines dramatic history and an array of fascinating landscapes.

The tour opens in Edinburgh, the historic capital of Scotland, where rocky hills tower in the distance and the shadows of history can be seen around every corner. Discover Scotland's capital and see how medieval crossroads blend seamlessly with a vibrant modern energy.

Say goodbye to the rolling hills of Scotland while travelling south through the Borders Region, stopping at Jedburgh, a historic royal burgh dating back to the 17th century. Visit the medieval city of York, surrounded by historical city walls and Chester, where ancient walls enclose charming Tudor and Victorian houses.

Next is a visit to Wales, with stops in Caernarfon and a scenic drive through best of the Welsh landscape over the mountain pass to the quaint and picturesque village of Betws-y-Coed. This magical landscape holds a distinctly alpine feel and breathtaking natural beauty.

Step back in time on a journey through the English countryside to Stratford-upon-Avon – the Bard’s birthplace, followed by the charming university city of Oxford.

The trip's final stop is London, with a tour of Westminster, where you see Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and Westminster Abbey. Continue to Buckingham Palace, the official residence of His Majesty The King, and make your way to Trafalgar Square, one of London’s most vibrant spaces in the heart of the city.

An information trip meeting will be held in May 2024. Stay tuned for more information.