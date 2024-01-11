Falls a common cause of accidental deaths in Wisconsin

The Lincoln County coroner is raising awareness about deaths in the county related to falls.

In 2023, the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office investigated 45 accidental deaths.

17 were related to falls.

The findings were discussed on January 8th at the Lincoln County Death Review Committee meeting.

During that meeting, members, along with Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor, reviewed and identified contributing factors to prevent future deaths.

"Most of them are our elderly population and most of those falls occurred at home. So that's something we can work on, prevention when related to home falls," said Caylor.

Caylor says the issue isn't just in Lincoln County. Wisconsin lead the country with deaths related to 1,635 falls in 2021.

"Its not just a Lincoln county issue it's a state issue. We definitely are seeing a huge trend in the falls related to death," said Caylor.

Officials plan to meet again in April to further discuss prevention strategies.