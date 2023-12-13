Wisconsin leads the country in fall related deaths

Wisconsin has the highest death rate due to falls in older adults in the country for the second year in a row.

Experts said while the direct cause isn't quite known, there's many contributing factors.

"There's more than one thing that contributes to a fall, so for example someone's strength and balance is deteriorating but they're also on some medications that could cause that dizziness or lightheadedness," said Jennifer Clark, Community Healthcare Educator with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin.

Strength and balance play a key role in preventing falls in the aging population.

"If we're more sedentary, we're not exercising, we're not getting out like we used to, you lose strength you lose that balance," said Clark.

That's why it's important to stay active, whether that's going to the gym, exercise class, or even home workouts.

You'll also want to clean up your home, as many falls happen inside the house, including pets.

"Oftentimes we don't think about our pets as being fall hazards but they can be," said Clark.

Lifelines are also important, and they're not just the alarm pendants that can be worn, they can be people too.

"Lifelines can be various there can be various lifelines, whether that's checking in on a neighbor everyday to make sure that the shades are pulled, that they're home, they're up, they're going," said Clark.

If you have aging family, neighbors, or community members, it never hurts to pick up the phone.