Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries. She is a multilingual communicator with on-air experience as a reporter/anchor/producer for television, web and radio across multiple markets including USA, Canada, Dubai, and Hong Kong. She recently moved back to America with a unique International perspective and understanding. She finds herself making Nashville, Tennessee her new home, and hopes to continue her passion for philanthropy and making connections to help bridge misunderstandings specifically with issues related to race, ethnicity, interfaith and an overall sense of belonging,

Honors and Awards: 2023 Sassy Hong Kong Readership Award

Professional Memberships: Immigrant groups, Ethnic minorities, Women and Children, Interfaith

Languages Spoken: English, French, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic(written and read), Spanish (Beginner)

Topic Expertise: Children's Advocacy, Education, Social Justice, Travel, Expatriate Life, Philanthropy

Local Expertise: International

Demographic Expertise: Immigrant groups, Ethnic minorities, Women and Children, Interfaith