© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Primary results: Are Michigan Dems committed to 'uncommitted?'

WXPR | By Farah Siddiqi
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST
Picture of voting pins
Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com
/
296816046
Democrat vs republican poll, democratic decision and primary voting conceptual idea with Vote election campaign button badges and the united states of america flag

More than 100,000 people voted "uncommitted" in Michigan's presidential primary. What happens next will be, at least in part, up to President Joe Biden.

The aim of some voters was to show the President his support for the Israeli government's war in Gaza is a decisive factor within the Muslim, Arab American and pro-Palestinian communities. An exit poll of more than 500 Muslim voters was conducted by the Council on American Islamic Relations.

Robert McCaw, government affairs director for the council, said 94% of American Muslims who voted in the Democratic primary voted "uncommitted."

"It's a clear sign that our communities are organized," McCaw emphasized. "We're a political force in these states, and other swing states, and we can tip the results in any election when it counts."

The exit poll found potential third-party candidates are polling better than Biden and, if an election were held today, 40% of Muslim voters would prefer an unnamed "other candidate." The poll also found 13% might vote for GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has faced significant protests in Michigan, particularly in Dearborn, with the largest per capita Muslim population in the U.S. According to McCaw, the initiation of the "Vote Uncommitted" campaign was in protest of the President's reluctance to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. He stressed the voters were not bluffing.

"It's noteworthy that potential third-party candidates, such as Dr. Cornel West, are polling better than Biden with Muslim voters," McCaw reported. "While others like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jill Stein are polling evenly with the President."

In response to the protest vote, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud wrote on social media, "Today, thousands said, 'Enough.' As American citizens and Michigan voters, we have made our voices heard at the ballot box. Now, it is up to President Biden to listen to Michigan and do the right thing."
Tags
Politics & Government michiganvotingWXPR News
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries. She is a multilingual communicator with on-air experience as a reporter/anchor/producer for television, web and radio across multiple markets including USA, Canada, Dubai, and Hong Kong. She recently moved back to America with a unique International perspective and understanding. She finds herself making Nashville, Tennessee her new home, and hopes to continue her passion for philanthropy and making connections to help bridge misunderstandings specifically with issues related to race, ethnicity, interfaith and an overall sense of belonging,
See stories by Farah Siddiqi
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content