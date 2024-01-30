© 2024 WXPR
A surprising number of Michigan college graduates are 'late bloomers'

WXPR | By Farah Siddiqi
Published January 30, 2024 at 6:41 AM CST
Family Taking Picture at Graduation with Cell Phone
moodboard - stock.adobe.com
/
21307581
Family Taking Picture at Graduation with Cell Phone

When you think of college students, you may think of young adults starting out in life but a new report is pointing to a different trend.

More older adults are pursuing college education in Michigan than before, according to a new report called "Late Bloomers: The Aggregate Implications of Getting Education Later in Life." The report found the number of older adults in college is rising.

Chris Farrell, economics journalist and author of "Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life," said although a college degree is not for everyone, most teens know it can lead to a good job and future prospects.

Farrell noted he did not realize what it meant for older adults.

"Late bloomers account for more than half of the growth in the share of college-educated adults from 1960 to 2019," Farrell reported. "Late bloomers also contributed to the narrowing of the gender and racial college share gap over this time period, too."

The report, from the National Bureau of Economic Research, found a cohort of those age 50 or older in higher education included at least 1.3 times more female, Hispanic and Black students than the cohort of those younger than age 30.

Farrell emphasized the report pointed to the need for colleges and universities to become centers for lifelong learning, and not just for the young.

"At a time when four-year institutions are dealing with declining enrollments, late bloomers, this is a potential pool of applicants," Farrell stressed. "Welcoming late bloomers into the academy, that's an opportunity for growth with the aging of the workforce."

Although research shows a hefty rate of return on a college degree, late bloomers do get a boost to their wages after they earn their degrees, although it is smaller by a meaningful amount than the one received by people who graduate early in life.
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries. She is a multilingual communicator with on-air experience as a reporter/anchor/producer for television, web and radio across multiple markets including USA, Canada, Dubai, and Hong Kong. She recently moved back to America with a unique International perspective and understanding. She finds herself making Nashville, Tennessee her new home, and hopes to continue her passion for philanthropy and making connections to help bridge misunderstandings specifically with issues related to race, ethnicity, interfaith and an overall sense of belonging,
See stories by Farah Siddiqi
