© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dwindling Great Lakes ice cover highlights troubling trend

WXPR | By Farah Siddiqi
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:03 AM CST

The Great Lakes region has experienced record low ice cover this winter, and scientists said it is important to keep an eye on the warming trends.

Ice cover on the Great Lakes is currently at just 2.9% of the surface area, compared with the historical average of 38% for this time of year.

Ayumi Fujisaki-Manome, associate research scientist at the University of Michigan, said the main reasons for less ice are the current El Nino weather pattern and the warm phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation, both of which are preventing cold air from reaching the Great Lakes region.

She acknowledged winter recreation is certainly affected but emphasized there is a greater effect.

"People have to be more careful with such hazardous conditions," Fujisaki-Manome pointed out. "Even if we are getting warmer and having less ice, we're still subject to dangerous weather conditions such as lake-effect snowstorm or freezing rain, which is more dangerous."

Fujisaki-Manome noted year-to-year variations are occurring on top of the longer-term warming trend and can lead to extreme weather patterns.

Melissa Widhalm, associate director of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center at Purdue University, said all the changes are tied to an overall warming climate and warmer water temperatures. She stressed the importance of considering the long-term implications.

"There's some positives. If you have less ice, maybe that's great for shipping, but there are certainly some negatives," Widhalm contended. "You have winners and losers. It can be really damaging to fish species that lay their eggs and expect that ice to be there to protect their eggs during those winter storms."

In Detroit, an already dwindling season of black lake sturgeon fishing was canceled altogether because of safety concerns over low ice cover.
Tags
Energy & Environment Great LakesiceWXPR News
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries. She is a multilingual communicator with on-air experience as a reporter/anchor/producer for television, web and radio across multiple markets including USA, Canada, Dubai, and Hong Kong. She recently moved back to America with a unique International perspective and understanding. She finds herself making Nashville, Tennessee her new home, and hopes to continue her passion for philanthropy and making connections to help bridge misunderstandings specifically with issues related to race, ethnicity, interfaith and an overall sense of belonging,
See stories by Farah Siddiqi
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content