Ironwood Area Schools seeks voter approval of a $16 million bond for safety and educational improvements

The Luther L. Wright building is the home for K through 12 students in the Ironwood area.

The 100-year-old building has a lot of beauty but lacks some things needed in modern times.

Ironwood Area Schools Superintendent Travis Powell says safety is one of the top priorities.

One example is the classroom doors that have French doors with glass panes.

“That is not the style door that you would want to prevent an intruder from coming into your classroom. Unfortunately, we have to think about things like that nowadays,” Powell said.

If voters approve a $16 million bond on May 2, the school will be able to make changes like that along with a new visitor check-in system, security cameras, and safer student pick-up and drop-off.

The money would also cover infrastructure improvements like water pipe replacement, additional parking, and an early education addition on adjacent property the school already bought.

“A component to that addition to the school, in addition to serving young children, 1st grade, our four-year-old program, some day-care services that will be operated by the ISD, in addition to all that, that juncture between the main building and this addition that will be the new secure entrance,” said Powell.

Educational updates under the bond initiative include a new science lab, larger classrooms, and an upgraded library and media center.

“The building is 100 years old. It was designed for education 100 years ago, high school education 100 years ago. Now that we’re K-12, there are many things that we me make work, but could be better,” said Powell.

The bond proposal renews two bonds currently in place, plus a little extra.

If the bond is approved, taxpayers would see their tax rate increase by about $1.45 for every $1,000 of the taxable value of their home.

Ironwood Area Schools

Powell says planning for these changes started about a year ago when the school knew it’d be able to buy a neighboring property for the addition.

“This is a very thought out, complex project, but it has a lot of input from the community, and it has been thoroughly analyzed,” said Powell.

Powell says the school formed a community focus group made of parents, local business owners, and other community members.

He presented them will all the changes needed in the school.

“I said the scope for this work exceeds the amount of money we think we would be able to have if we just renewed the bonds. We either need a smaller project or we need more money. Unanimously the community focus group, like 35 members, said, ‘No. Do it right. Ask for more money. Do it right this time versus having to come back later,’” said Powell.

The bond question will appear on the May 2 ballot.

Powell will be meeting with people community members to answer questions. You can view the Ironwood Area Schools Facebook page for the most up-to-date days, times, and locations.

You can view the Ironwood Area Schools website to learn more details about how the money would be used.