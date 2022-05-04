© 2022 WXPR
Judge says not to delete Wisconsin election probe records

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
People vote in Rhinelander during the November 2020 presidential election.

For the second time in as many weeks, a judge has ordered that records related to the Republican-ordered investigation funded by taxpayers into the 2020 election in Wisconsin not be deleted, saying she was “amazed” such an order was necessary.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

A judge on April 21 ordered Gableman “not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive” to open records requests from the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

On Wednesday, another judge issued a similar order directed at Vos, saying he has control over Gableman.

Associated Press
