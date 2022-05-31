© 2022 WXPR
Driver killed, others hurt, when UTV flips into the water in Iron County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT
An Illinois woman lost her life when a UTV flipped upside down into the water in the Town of Mercer Sunday.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office got the call at 5:20 p.m. reporting the UTV was upside down under the water.

Six people had been in the UTV when the driver lost control on a curve and rolled into the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.

Four people got out of the water fairly quickly, but two others were trapped.

Once they were freed, they were brought to shore and life-saving efforts were made.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Mendota, Illinois, did not survive.

Several medical helicopters were called to the scene to transport the more severely injured.

Two people were taken from the scene by helicopter, and three by ambulance.

One of the survivors was reported to be in critical condition after the crash.

