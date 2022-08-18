© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published August 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT
Highway 8 Construction.PNG

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration.

During construction, drivers can expect to encounter daytime single-lane closures.

Construction is expected to last through mid-November.

Federal transportation funds will pay for 80 percent of the improvements.

State transportation funds will pay for the remaining 20 percent.

Tags

Local News WXPR Newsconstruction
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen