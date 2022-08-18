Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County.

Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration.

During construction, drivers can expect to encounter daytime single-lane closures.

Construction is expected to last through mid-November.

Federal transportation funds will pay for 80 percent of the improvements.

State transportation funds will pay for the remaining 20 percent.